Skopje, 28 February 2020 (MIA) – In line with governmental recommendations not to hold any public events until March 6, the Macedonian National Theater and Comedy Theater have canceled all their shows scheduled for the upcoming week.

The National Opera and Ballet hasn’t postponed any performances yet, and neither has Drama Theater.

The MNT and Comedy Theater announcements say the theaters will temporarily shutter to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. mr/