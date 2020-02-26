0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

MMA: Cable operators should respect copyrights

Cable TV operators should revisit their warning that they will stop broadcasting national television programs due to the new copyright law amendments, urged Wednesday the Macedonian Media Association (MMA), comprised of Sitel, Kanal 5, Telma, Alsat and Alfa.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 26 February 2020 16:31
