MKC to host Gjorgji Dinev’s first independent art show

Skopje, 18 December 2019 (MIA) – Macedonian print artist Gjorgji Dinev’s first solo show, 2019, will open in the MKC Youth Cultural Center’s art gallery on Wednesday evening.

“In the art world,” organizers say, “he speaks through visual effects, and his colors are what grabs you first,” organizers say. “The colors are attuned in harmony, yet significant color confrontations appear in some solutions.”

“Dinev’s works,” organizers continue, “are different for every ‘viewer.’ They change depending on the viewer’s readiness to see and to experience.”

Gjorgji Dinev (b. 1994, Strumica) holds a Graphic Arts degree from Skopje’s Faculty of Fine Arts, where he studied under Mirko Vujisikj. He received the 2017 Dragutin Avramovski-Gute student printmaker award.

His first independent exhibition will be on view through Dec. 31. mr/