MKC’s Cross štream to end with Pijammies and Darkness/Crnila Remix

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) — The Youth Cultural Center MKC’s coronacrisis collaboration with Ljubljana’s Kino Šiška is ending this evening with two online concerts.

Kino Šiška’s last musical offering as part of the online programming is a performance by Slovenian jazz funk fusion band Pijammies.

MKC, on the other hand, will present the Macedonian hip-hop musical drama Darkness (Црнила) Remix, based on Kole Chashule’s eponymous 1960 play.

Written by Macedonian hip-hop artists Darko Dimitrieski and Pavle Dimkovski, the Jordan Simonov-directed performance “takes us into a new sublimate of drama and hip-hop subculture,” according to MKC’s press release.

The cast includes Nenad Angjelkovikj, Sanja Arsovska, Pavle Dimkovski, Aleksandar Mihajlovski Honda, Goran Nikov, Vladimir Petrovikj, and Stefan Vujisikj.

The Pijammies concert will be streamed at 9-10 pm.

Cross štream: Црнила Remix begins at 10:15 pm and ends at 11 pm. mr/