MKC presents ‘Untapped Potential,’ an abstract artist’s first solo show

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) — Today is the second day of Macedonian long-time graffiti artist and (recently graduated) formally trained printmaker Dushan Stefanovski’s first solo exhibition, ‘Untapped Potential,’ held at the Youth Cultural Center MKC since yesterday evening.

Exhibiting 25 abstract works done in graffiti spray and markers, Stefanovski wanted “to explore the boundaries of [his] ability and creativity within non-figurative art” while using unconventional art supplies, “which can be just as effective if not superior alternative techniques,” according to the artist quoted in MKC’s press release.

“Art has the power to change opinions and feelings,” Stefanovski observes, “but also face you with the brutal truth.”

According to art historian and reviewer Angela Vitanovska, the love and energy the artist has invested in his artwork is obvious and shows the enormous potential of street art. His first exhibition, she notes, “is a bridge, of sorts, connecting the formal to the informal, the real to the imaginary, the traditional to the urbane.”

“Graffiti art, existing on the margins and within alternative culture,” Vitanovska adds, “carries deep messages and asserts a different understanding of the concept of esthetics, and it can never be completely controlled […] It is an art without limits, the art of riots and rebellion, of being dissatisfied by the existing world order and the system, by its values and social hierarchy.

“An art the potential of which is yet to be tapped, yet to be developed, yet to be heard about. Just as [we’ll be hearing about] the works of Dushan Stefanovski’s.”

Dushan Stefanovski (b. 1996, Skopje) graduated from Skopje’s Faculty of Fine Arts in 2020, after studying at Skopje’s Lazar Lichenoski Art High School. He has been a part of Skopje’s graffiti scene since 2011. mr/