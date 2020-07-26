MKC multimedia event to honor solidarity after 1963 Skopje earthquake

Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) — The Youth Cultural Center MKC will host a photo exhibition, a book launch, an improv theater performance, and three concerts on July 26 to mark 57 years since the catastrophic 5:17 am Skopje earthquake that left the city in ruins.

MKC for Skopje will be held “to remember people’s solidarity toward Skopje, their intensity, unity, and humanity,” according to the official press release.

The event will begin with the opening of “Skopje’s Cult Buildings” at 7:30 pm at the park in front of MKC. The photo exhibition will present selected works by Goran Jakimovski, Goran Georgievski, and Vladimir Arsovski, chosen by architect Gjoko Radovanovikj.

The show will also include a video edited by Mitko Arnaudov.

Next, at 8 pm, MKC will hold a book launch for Skopje: The City’s Lost Shoes by Ivan Shopov.

Writers Vladimir Jankovski and Gjoko Zdraveski will introduce the work of flash fiction.

The collection contains some 80 short short stories written between 2016 and 2020 – “anti-postcards” from Skopje inspired by the architectural transformation of the city over recent years.

The book is mostly about “the little people and marginal phenomena, things you cannot find in history textbooks and postcards,” MKC’s release reads.

“Improv Performance” will follow at 9 pm. The show is “a comical, direct, yet complex theater play intent on criticizing, demystifying and teaching without resorting to vulgarity and ridicule,” the release adds.

The cast includes Natalija Teodosieva, Martin Manev, Grigor Jovanovski, and Damjan Cvetanovski. The show’s host is Andrej Cvetanovski.

Starting at 10 pm, three bands will perform at MKC’s park: Perija, 21 vek, and En2tri. Their styles encompass ethno, postpunk, and traditional Macedonian music.

Respecting public health recommendations, the audience is limited and (the free) tickets need to be ordered online ahead of time here. mr/