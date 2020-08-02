Misovski: Ilinden is unifying concept that guarantees common and prosperous future

Skopje, 2 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Vice Speaker Goran Misovski congratulated Republic Day-Ilinden in Krushevo on Sunday, replacing Speaker Talat Xhaferi who could not attend the event due to health problems.

In his address, Vice Speaker Misovski honored and thanked the health workers for their exceptional professionalism and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past year has been marked by a significant event, when the Parliament ratified the NATO Accession Protocol on February 11, ensuring the country’s territorial integrity and security. North Macedonia, although small in size, has become a model in the region and the world, seen in its open approach and sincere dialogue with all neighbors, promoting goodneighborly policy of cooperation and understanding,” said Misovski.

According to him, challenges will be aplenty on the road to enhancing the country’s democracy and progress.

“However, one thing is certain. Regardless of the political affiliation, we believe in the European perspective of our country and we all strive towards fulfilling the second strategic objective since the country’s independence, and this is to become a part of the big European family,” said Misovski.

In this context, he added, we need functional and responsible institutions that can deliver tangible results in line with the European Commission negotiating framework, so that the country can open the accession chapters.

“The citizens, regardless of the crises, regardless of the differences, have not allowed any disruptions of the spirit of unity, coexistence and tolerance. That is why, on this day of observance of the two Ilindens and paying our respects and gratitude to all Ilinden fighters, I express my admiration for the citizens’ courage, wisdom, vision and sacrifice,” said Misovski.

He said all Macedonian citizens are the successors of Ilinden, because this is the best concept that incorporates the common values that bring people together and make them proud citizens of the country.

“We have a responsibility to foster and develop this concept, for our sake for the sake of future generations. We are obliged to build such a country of citizens, a society in which our children, grandchildren and all future generations will feel European and worldly, but still part of a modern and prosperous North Macedonia. Long live Republic Day!,” concluded Misovski.