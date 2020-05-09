Minute’s silence in honor of COVID-19 victims, Eurothon to mark Europe Day

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – The Delegation of the EU to North Macedonia is organizing an event to celebrate Europe Day – May 9.

The event will take place outside the Skopje General Hospital “8 September”.

A flag-raising ceremony of North Macedonia and European Union flags will open the event at 12:30 pm. A minute’s silence will be observed to honor COVID-19 victims.

EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski are set to address the event, said the EU Delegation in Skopje. Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska, and Health Minister Venko Filipche will also attend the event.

The event will be live-streamed on the official channel of North Macedonia’s Government.

The EU Delegation in Skopje is presenting a full day on-line programme Eurothon to mark Europe Day.

“Ode to Joy”, the anthem of the EU performed by students from the “PianoArt” Music School Skopje will open the programme. This will be followed by an on-line address by Ambassador Samuel Žbogar and on-line address by Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

Eurothon starts at 11 pm and also includes excerpts from Ambassador Žbogar’s debates with high school students, presentation of Erasmus programs, etc.