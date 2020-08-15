Minsk protesters mourn dead compatriot as Lukashenko blames outsiders

Moscow, 15 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Thousands gathered for a moment of silence in Minsk on Saturday, remembering a protester who died during last week’s demonstrations against what many said were rigged Belarusian elections.

Belarus erupted after Sunday’s elections, in which Alexander Lukashenko – who has already been in office for a quarter century – won a sixth round with 80 per cent of the vote. The demonstrators allege fraud.

The police reacted brutally to the demonstrators. Thousands were arrested in the biggest protests the former Soviet republic has ever seen.

Saturday saw the protesters congregating on the site where one demonstrator died. Authorities say the 34-year-old was carrying an explosive device that detonated in his own hands and that he had planned to throw it at officers.

But many demonstrators do not buy that version of the story. One told the news portal tut.by that the protester had approached the police, but that there was no blast. They also note that the man’s father was allegedly not allowed to view the body.

Flowers were laid and candles lit, with the images shared by smartphone on messaging service Telegram. Some kneeled at the scene of last week’s clashes, since transformed into a field of bouquets.

It was one of two deaths reported amid a hectic week in the country. The other was in the city of Gomel, where a 25-year old with a heart condition died after being taken into police custody. The man’s mother said he was on his way to visit his girlfriend when he encountered the police.

Elsewhere, tens of thousands of others gathered across the country for renewed protests against Lukashenko’s victory.

Lukashenko on Saturday warned that elements in society were trying to oust him.

“We are already seeing the steps guiding a colour revolution,” he told the BelTA news agency. “We are seeing what’s happening. We must now allow ourselves to be lulled into a calm by the peaceful protests and demonstrations.”

Colour revolution is a reference to past pro-democracy movements in other countries, such as Ukraine, which have seen long-time rulers thrown out of power.

He added that he saw “outside elements” at work in the protests, repeating a claim from Friday, when he mentioned possible agitators coming from the Netherlands, Poland, Russia and Ukraine. He also specifically named Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

In a Saturday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two assured each other that the problem would soon be resolved, according to the Kremlin. They agreed that the problems shouldn’t be utilized by “destructive forces” to minimize cooperation between the two countries.

Belarus depends heavily on Russia, economically. Before the call, Lukashenko said he needed to talk to Putin about the situation, which he said was “not only a threat for Belarus.”

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on Lukashenko on Saturday to conduct fresh elections.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, his Latvian counterpart Krisjanis Karins and Saulius Skvernelis of Lithuania called on Belarus “to conduct free and fair presidential elections in a transparent way with the participation of international observers,” in a joint statement issued on Saturday.

The three prime ministers also called on the Minsk leadership to renounce violence and release detained demonstrators.

The EU launched sanctions on Lukashenko’s supporters on Friday in view of the violence in Belarus.

“It is also important that EU will find ways and means to give more support to the Belarusian civil society as the Belarusian people deserve open and free society,” the Baltic heads of government said.

The Belarusian people should not be punished “for the actions of their leadership,” the statement said.