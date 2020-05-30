Minnesota governor fully mobilizes national guard following unrest

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he will “fully mobilize” the state’s national guard in the wake of ongoing riots, a step never taken in the military force’s 164-year-history.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd, it is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities,” Walz said during a press briefing.

Jon Jensen, head of the Minnesota National Guard, said approximately 2,500 soldiers will be deployed. The governor had already mobilized a large contingent of national guardsmen who patrolled the streets of Minneapolis on Friday night.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the violent protests are being caused by people who “are not Minneapolis residents.”