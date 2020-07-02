Ministry of Information Society and Administration, EPI sign memorandum of cooperation in public administration reform

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration and the European Policy Institute (EPI) signed Thursday memorandum for continuation of the cooperation in the area of public administration reform and the implementation of the WeBER project.

The overall goal of WeBER (Western Balkans Enabling Project for Civil Society Monitoring of Public Administration Reform) is to increase the relevance, participation and capacity of civil society organisations (CSOs) and media in the Western Balkans to advocate for and influence the design and implementation of public administration reform.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski and EPI’s Director Simonida Kacarska signed the Memorandum of Cooperation.

According to Ministry of Information Society and Administration, the first findings of this project show that progress has been made in our country in regard to proactive transparency of institutions, and the government’s efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability have been welcomed.

Moreover, in regard to policy making and available information on the work of the institutions, since the change in power, North Macedonia has made the most progress from all the Western Balkan countries. In the previous cycle, North Macedonia had a score of 0 points, now it has 2, Ministry of Information Society and Administration said in a press release.