Ministry for Agriculture & Water Economy registers Kavadarci homemade winemakers

Kavadarci, 7 July 2020 (MIA) — Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski has given a total of 11 work permits to several Kavadarci home-made winemakers.

At the request of small traditional winery owners, Minister Dimkovski noted, certain law amendments have been made.

One of the changes made is to the Rulebook on the Compensation for Work Done at the State Inspectorate for Agriculture.

The amendment to the law helps vintners to register into the winemakers’ registry much more easily.

Ten individual winemakers and one legal entity were registered by now, but according to Dimkovski, this number will rise even more.

“To make good wine,” he said, “you first need to produce good grapes.

“The Tikvesh region is at the same latitude as Tuscany in Italy and Bordeaux in France.

“As a result, it’s obvious why the best wines originate from these particular regions.” mr/