Ministers present Prespa forum for dialogue project

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – A multimedia center that will house the Prespa forum for dialogue, which is to become North Macedonia’s signature brand, will be build in Prespa in 2021, using EU funds through the IRA 3 program, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Diaspora Minister Edmon Ademi told a press conference on Friday.

Minister Ademi stressed at the event the relation between the latest government initiative and the Prespa Agreement.

“By signing the Prespa Agreement we managed to regain international support and credibility. Wishing to make use of the momentum, we had the idea to establish a forum set to result from our achievements in the past two years. Just as Slovenia is known for the Bled Strategic Forum, Croatia for the Dubrovnik Forum, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum and Germany for the Munich Security Conference, we believe that North Macedonia will be known for the Prespa forum for dialogue, which is to become its signature brand,” Ademi said.

FM Dimitrov told the press conference that the Prespa forum will be an international forum for dialogue and resolution of international disputes, where future generations will be inspired by the success of the Prespa Agreement to overcome differences.

“The [Prespa] Agreement resolved long standing differences between two neighbors, by demonstrating will to strengthen mutual trust, build friendship and develop strategic partnership within NATO and EU. The name dispute was settled. Despite the bravery and vision of both sides, compromise wouldn’t have been possible without the confirmation of identifiers such as the Macedonian language. Greece promised not to block our membership bids in international multilateral and regional organizations it is member of,” the Minister added.

The plan is to organize every year on June 17, the date when the Prespa Agreement was signed, a forum for dialogue and cooperation for international and regional officials and public figures.

Ademi underlined that the “EU for Prespa” project will be financed by the EU, North Macedonia, Greece and Albania. The EU is to invest in it in 2021, a total of EUR 18 million through the IPA 3 fund. The project aims to secure long-term sustainable economic prospects for the region, by giving young people a reason to stay there.

A multisector working group for the support of the Prespa region led by Minister Ademi and made up of the Deputy FM, representatives of the Secretariat for European Affairs, the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning, local self-government, the Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development and two advisors to the PM, has been working on the project since September 2019.

Project implementation is set to improve the quality of life of the local population through the construction of a new water pipeline and wastewater collection system, promotion of sustainable tourism, construction of bike paths around the lake and improving the unemployment rate, especially that of women.

Moreover, the Markova Noga border crossing will be constructed with support from the EU, in line with EU standards. This project calls for transborder cooperation, which is important for promoting collaboration with neighboring countries and the EU.

NGOs, media, commerce chambers, etc. will be able to use the center throughout the year to host activities, initiatives and other events to discuss ideas for the development of the Prespa region. The center will be equipped with a conference room, a library, a restaurant and an indoor market, as well as a residential area to accommodate up to 20 people.