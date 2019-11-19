Minister Spasovski meets with EU Commissioner Avramopoulos

Skopje, 18 November 2019 (MIA) – Our country has overcome challenges that seemed to be an “impossible mission,” according to Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski at Monday’s meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Spasovski said “unbridgeable challenges had been solved,” although everyone saw them as an “impossible mission.”

However, he added, our strong political will and motivation put us back on the path to fully joining the EU, the Ministry of Interior wrote in a press release.

Spasovski welcomed the support of friendly EU member countries for North Macedonia’s integration process.

“Although it was a great disappointment to not get a date for EU membership talks at the last European Council,” the release reads, “EU Commissioner Avramopoulos expressed strong support and encouragement to continue forward to achieving our goal of full EU membership for the Republic of North Macedonia.”

The meeting was held ahead of the EU – Western Balkans Justice and Home Affairs ministerial forum on Tuesday. mr/