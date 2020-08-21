Minister Shekerinska meets Netherlands Chief of Defense Admiral Rob Bauer

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) — The Netherlands Chief of Defense Admiral Rob Bauer, who is paying a three-day visit to North Macedonia, met with Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska to talk about enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.

The two defense chiefs also considered defense challenges ahead, their future participation in international missions, and the possibility of staging army drills together at the Krivolak military training ground.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Shekerinska thanked Bauer for the Netherlandish support to North Macedonia in joining NATO, highlighting that the country’s membership to the Alliance is a chance to create a better bilateral defense partnership.

“Our two countries have an extraordinary history of collaboration in defense matters,” Shekerinska said, “and I’m convinced North Macedonia’s joining NATO will provide new impetus for strengthening this collaboration further and organizing military training and drills together.”

Admiral Bauer offered his congratulations to Defense Minister Shekerinska on North Macedonia’s NATO membership as well as the country’s new government.

Bauer also said the Netherlands was prepared to play a more active role in helping North Macedonia navigate the NATO structures so it can integrate into the Alliance more rapidly. mr/