Minister Roth: W. Balkans to remain an important issue during Germany’s EU presidency

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – Germany will remain a strong supporter of the EU enlargement process. Even though our presidency will be overwhelmingly affected by COVID-19, the Western Balkans will remain a very important issue during the German presidency, Michael Roth, Germany’s Federal Minister for Europe, told an online panel Tuesday.

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Albanian Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj also took part in the panel titled “What does the start of EU accession talks mean for Albania and North Macedonia?”, organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

Roth stressed that North Macedonia and Albania must continue to pursue and accelerate reforms.

According to him, Western Balkan countries integrating into the EU is a win-win situation, which is beneficial for both sides.

“We all have to work together. The member states need to elaborate and agree on negotiating framework based on the new methodology. North Macedonia and Albania need to continue with determination on their reform path, speedy reforms are important for both,” Roth noted, adding that some EU members undermined the crucial role of Western Balkans for peace, stability and prosperity for all.

“It’s a win-win situation not only for the Western Balkans, but also for the EU,” the German top diplomat stated.

Germany, Roth said, during its presidency of the EU will also focus on young people in addition to democracy and migration in the Western Balkans. Quality education, according to him, is key because the countries can have better future only with qualified young people.

Roth said that a conference of the EU and the Western Balkans would be organized in October or November with youth and their perspectives at the center of the dialogue.