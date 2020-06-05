Minister Nuredini: We’re committed to preserving biodiversity

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – We’re committed to preserving landscape diversity and biodiversity in the country, and we’ve achieved quite a lot in this area recently, Environment Minister Naser Nuredini said in a statement on World Environment Day – June 5.

“I’m glad that this year the world celebrates June 5 – Environment Day, with a focus on nature. Our country abounds with natural rarities, we’re fortunate to be endowed with rich biodiversity, but at the same time it is our duty to preserve it,” Nuredini says.

“We remain committed to channeling considerable effort into achieving protection and maintaining focus on these activities because now more than ever it’s ‘Time for Nature!’, Nuredini points out.

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is ‘Time for Nature,’ with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.

Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated every year on 5 June. Hosted by Colombia this year, it is the most renowned day for environmental action. The UN Environment Program (UNEP) is engaging governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issue. This year, the focus is on biodiversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential.