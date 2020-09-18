Minister Nuredini says no compromises with environment protection

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Air pollution management, enhancement of waste and waste water management, protection of nature and biodiversity and ensuring clean water for all are the priorities for Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini in the coming four years.

In the first press conference since his re-election to the office, Minister Nuredini said there would be no compromises with environment protection while he holds the post.

He noted that amendments to the Law on Air Quality will shortly be submitted to the Parliament, transposing EU law regarding the obligations of local authorities in drafting and implementing air quality plans.

Changes to the Environment Law are also ready, incorporating a precise methodology for identification and implementation of a plan for remediation of hotspots of industrial pollution in the country. In addition, fines in all environment-related laws are being increased.

Nuredini will continue to insist on sustainable capital investments that will propel the economy and improve the people’s standard, but also meet requirements from the EU accession Chapter 27-Environment.

Regarding waste management, the public consultation on six new laws has already finished, whereas the strategic assessment of the environmental impact of the National Plan for Waste Management 2020-2030 is ongoing.

The first drafts of the new Law on Nature, Law on Climate Action and Law on Industrial Emissions are already developed and the stage of public consultation will follow.

Nuredini said they are working on more investments in renewable energy sources, thus lowering the air pollution emissions.

“In this regard, I urge all inspectorates to carry out proper field controls and punish any type of pollution. I will work on improved coordination and cooperation among these services,” he added.

In addition, funds for improvement of the energy efficiency of public facilities and replacement of non-ecological heating have been secured until 2024.

“We are also working on the detailed plan for remediation and cleanup of the landfill in the area of former chemical plant OHIS”, noted Nuredini.

He expressed satisfaction from yesterday’s public release of the draft-law on declaring a part of Shar Mountain a national park, with four public debates to take place in the coming period.

“Transparency, professionalism and efficiency will continue to be my guiding principles. To me, environment protection means thinking about the present but also the future that we want for next generations. This is possible only by utilizing natural resources with care, through circular economy and green jobs,” underlined Minister Nuredini.