Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski posted Sunday on Facebook that he has tested negative for coronavirus.

“Negative and final test. Back in action from tomorrow,” Manchevski wrote.

“Take care, stay safe. Wear face mask and keep your distance. Make no mistake about summer, especially in the tourist places,” Manchevski wrote on Facebook.