Minister Manchevski: StopKorona! app doesn’t breach privacy rules

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski in an interview with Telma TV’s Win Win political show explained how the StopKorona! mobile app designed to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus works.

“We’ve managed to find a technological solution to secure the answers epidemiologists need, who have we been in touch with in the past 14 days, without providing access to our personal data. Those who will download the app will be given an app code, which has nothing to do with us, our date of birth, mobile phone, or identification number,” Manchevski said, adding it is a completely new code.

Your mobile phone, he explained, will memorize the codes of other devices within a radius of two-three meters.

“The data will be kept solely on your mobile phone. All data after 14 days will erase automatically,” Manchevski said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, he added, they will be called by the Ministry of Health to hand over these codes willingly.

“Then and only then will these codes be connected with the mobile numbers, their codes, of the people in our proximity,” Manchevski said.

The objective is to help the epidemiologists, who will inform the citizens and give them self-isolation guidelines, according to the Minister.

He reiterated that the app, which has been completed, does not breach privacy rules.