Minister Manchevski holds a news conference

Поврзани вести
Rector of University of Belgrade, Ivanka Popovic PhD, delivers lecture at the St. Clement of Ohrid University
27 February 2020 16:12
News conference
27 February 2020 16:10
SDSM and BESA sign election coalition agreement
27 February 2020 16:08
National Health Forum in Skopje
27 February 2020 16:05
Officials at a news conference confirm the first case of coronavirus
27 February 2020 16:01
State Election Commission holds a session
27 February 2020 15:59
Провери го и оваClose
-
WHO tells world it can yet stop virus as gloom takes hold in Europe27 February 2020 19:15
-
Varhelyi: Accession talks with Skopje and Tirana could open in weeks27 February 2020 19:08
-
Cable operators: No retransmission of TV channels as of Monday midnight27 February 2020 16:57