Minister Ismaili: Theaters, museums, galleries go online

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – National cultural institutions, as a show of support for the government measures aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, have begun streaming some past performances and exhibitions online, Minister of Culture Husni Ismaili said Thursday.

In a video address, he said that MNT, Theater Comedy, and the national theaters in Kumanovo and Ohrid, have started streaming some of their most notable performances on their YouTube channels. “Popular plays of the Theater for Children and Youth will be aired every Sunday at 12 pm.” Ismaili said.

After shutting its doors for art-lovers as a result of the government measures, the National Gallery has made the exhibition marking its 70th anniversary available online. Also, artworks by Macedonian artists are frequently posted on its Facebook account.

Furthermore, the Archaeological Museum, amongst other things, offers a virtual tour of the popular exhibition “100 Years of Trebenishte”.

The Museum of the Macedonian Struggle is active on all social media to showcase the cultural and historical heritage of the country.

The Museum of North Macedonia on its Facebook account is posting ethnological documentaries for those complying with the stay-at-home order.

Also, the Philharmonic on its YouTube channel is streaming both symphonic concerts as well as children’s concerts.

“These are only a small portion of the activities of cultural institutions for the citizens while staying home,” Minister Ismaili said, adding that theater plays in Albanian will be aired Tuesdays and Sundays on MTV’s 2nd channel.

“I urge you to follow the recommendations of the government, stay home and see what cultural institutions have to offer,” the Minister said.