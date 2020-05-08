Minister Filipche warns faithful against gathering, proposes 7 pm weekend curfew

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – The Committee for Infectious Diseases this morning proposed that curfew should start at 7 pm and end at 5 am over the weekend. The government will review the proposal at today’s session, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Friday.

“Regarding easing of measures that could be applied as of Monday, it remains to monitor the situation today to determine whether there will be more than 5 percent of confirmed cases out of the total number of tests, which was the case yesterday. We need to see if it was only a variation,” Filipche said.

Today’s statistics, he added, will be analyzed tomorrow by the Committee for Infectious Diseases before proposals are submitted to the government’s crisis management HQ to relax restrictions starting next week.

Minister Filipche condemned yesterday’s religious event in Struga, saying it was disrespectful towards the health workers and the majority of citizens that have been abiding by the measures enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I expect the institutions to investigate the gathering in Struga. Those responsible for organizing it have to be fined and more strict actions are necessary to prevent similar events from happening again,” he noted, adding that the restrictive measures have helped authorities to stabilize the epidemic in the country.

Filipche said he had had a phone call with the heads of the Islamic Religious Community and the Macedonian Orthodox Church to ask them to call on the faithful not to join mass gatherings.

Asked to comment on the information that the Islamic Religious Community would open mosques on May 12, the Health Minister stressed that bans on gatherings of more than two people were still in force and should be respected.

According to Filipche, any irresponsible behavior involving grouping will be a serious setback in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. “The risk of increasing virus transmission in such cases is exceptionally high,” he reiterated.

Earlier, the Health Ministry said that 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours and a 61-year-old man from Tetovo, treated in Skopje, died. Also, the Institute for Public Health registered 20 patients who have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic reaches 1,586. 1,099 patients have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 397.

The death toll has reached 90.