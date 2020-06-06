Minister Filipche urges media to stop reporting unverified COVID-19 information

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche on Saturday called on the media not to report unverified information on the number of COVID-19 infections.

In recent days, many media outlets have published articles containing unofficial and mainly inaccurate information about the number of new cases, according to him.

“From the onset of this crisis, my entire PR team and myself have always been your partner. For 100 days we have been informing the public on time in a precise and transparent manner. We have revealed all details about new COVID-19 cases in order to provide the media with accurate information,” Minister Filipche wrote on Facebook.

“I plead with the media to stop preparing reports with speculation and unverified information on the number of people infected with COVID-19,” he urged. “I’m asking them to protect their role and duty to inform the public on time with fact-checked information,” Filipche stressed.

The Minister said that false media reports led to the public feeling confusion and losing its trust in the institutions. “I sincerely believe this is not the goal.”

“Reporting on the number of COVID-19 infections must not be turned into a race for exclusive information, because sensitive information about public health is involved,” Filipche noted.

He vowed the Health Ministry would continue to inform the public on time providing accurate facts.