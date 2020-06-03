Minister Filipche to hold meeting with Commission for Infectious Diseases

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche will hold a meeting at 1 pm with members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, officials of local public health centers and the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The meeting will focus on agreeing joint coordination for taking actions in the municipalities identified as coronavirus hotspots, stated the press release.

Participants will discuss the way the current measures are implemented on the ground and their effectiveness and the prospect of introducing additional measures.

The meeting’s analyses and conclusions will be sent to the government and the crisis management HQ before it decides on taking next steps and actions, said the Ministry.