Minister Filipche thanks media for their professionalism in COVID-19 pandemic coverage

Skopje, 3 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche on World Press Freedom Day extends gratitude to journalists and media workers for their role in fighting against COVID-19.

“From the first day when we, as a country, were faced with the virus that has changed the lives of millions of people worldwide, we were convinced that only an accurate, timely and transparent communication can contribute to curbing fear and panic and raising public awareness. Alongside fighting the pandemic, the world is also fighting against disinformation and fake news, which could prove even more dangerous than the pandemic itself,” Filipche says.

On the other hand, he notes, accurate information and fact-based reporting are a cure for humanity and it is the only way to win great battles.

“In such a complex surrounding, you, the media and media workers, are more than just a connection between the institutions and the public. You are a partner that side by side with the institutions have a vital role in tackling the crisis. You’ve addressed the challenge professionally and I’m sincerely grateful for that,” Filipche says in his greeting.