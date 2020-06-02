Minister Filipche reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries, 1 death

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – There are 67 new COVID-19 cases out of 868 tests over the past 24 hours, with 25 patients who have recovered and one deceased, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

Minister Filipche said the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases is currently treating 40 patients, none of whom is on a ventilator.

“The 8 September general hospital is treating 27 patients, six of whom on a ventilator. Seven patients are hospitalized in Bitola, 14 in Shtip, while departments for infectious diseases in Ohrid, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep are currently treating 27 patients,” added Filipche.