Minister Filipche: North Macedonia hasn’t yet reached coronavirus peak

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is yet to reach the peak of coronavirus cases and according to projections, the peak of the outbreak is expected in late April or early May, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday.

Speaking at an online press conference, he said that the country has been witnessing a linear growth in the number of new cases and that the health system has been successful in treating sick patients. So far, hospital capacities haven’t been overwhelmed and the strategy prepared by experts is yielding results, according to Filipche.

Answering a journalist question, the Minister said the number of patients that have been tested has dropped. But, Filipche added, it was something that we expected because of the holiday weekend and that’s why the number of positive cases is lower.

“I believe that the restrictions in place have been and will give results. The new restrictive measures, due to be introduced, are aimed at reducing physical contacts of the number of people in a number of days in which a potentially infected person is contacting during a certain period of time,” said Minister Filipche.