Minister Filipche meets Greek counterpart in Athens

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche held Friday in Athens a meeting with his Greek counterpart Vassilis Kikilias to share experiences in the approach to treat and prevent the spread the coronavirus and to discuss the challenges facing the two countries during the pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

The two ministers met after it was announced that the borders across Europe and the region would be reopened, which requires aligned protocols for traveling in the region to be prepared. The protocols aim at facilitating and accelerating the transit of passengers.

After the meeting, Minister Filipche said the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and the two ministers agreed that swift crossings of the borders should be provided, because borders could be jammed in the summer, and that a facilitated access to health services should be provided in case people contracted the coronavirus during their stay in Greece and North Macedonia.

“Next week, the two countries will draft protocols, which should be aligned and signed afterwards. Also, these protocols will be discussed with other neighboring countries in order to create a unified approach and services in the region, which will alleviate the movement of people,” said the Ministry.

Minister Filipche said a meeting would take place next Tuesday with the foreign ministries of North Macedonia and Greece for more details on the conditions and rules for traveling.