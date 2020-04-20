Minister Filipche: 200 patients recovered from coronavirus

Skopje, 20 April 2020 (MIA) – Good news heralds an end of this trying period and together we will prevail, says Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

Writing on Facebook, he says that so far 200 patients have recovered after contracting the coronavirus.

“I’m happy for all those who have recovered, and I’m happy for their families and loved ones. I hope we will hear good news very often from now on. Gratitude to the whole medical staff that did its best to help, and also gratitude to the patients and their families for their cooperation, discipline and patience,” Filipche says in Facebook post.