Minister Dimitrov meets with EU Commissioner Avramopoulos

Skopje, 18 November 2019 (MIA) – Our country is staying on its European course, according to Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov at Monday’s meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos.

While expressing his regret that the EU didn’t reach consensus on a date to start talks with North Macedonia, Minister Dimitrov said the country “isn’t pulling back from its European course, reforms and building good neighborly relations and cooperation.”

EU Commissioner Avramopoulos expressed satisfaction with the country’s achievements regarding European integration.

“North Macedonia,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, “has shown great commitment and efforts to deal with security risks and challenges resulting from the migrant crisis. The EU is especially grateful for this and will continue to work with the country in the future, too.” mr/