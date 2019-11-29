0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Minister Deskoska urges Parliament to prevent return of ex-president’s pardons

Justice Minister Renata Deskoska called on Parliament to give authentic interpretation of Article 11 of the Law on Pardoning in order to 'curb various attempts made on daily basis for evading justice and ensuring impunity for serious crimes.'

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 29 November 2019 13:55
