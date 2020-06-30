Minister Deskoska: Although SPO is now defunct, its cases are still alive

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – The new Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office enters into force today. The Special Public Prosecution is officially gone, but the cases it opened are still existing. All the cases the Special Public Prosecution worked on are still alive. The new law provides clear legal foundations for their resumption until verdicts are delivered, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska tells MIA.

The fight against crime and corruption, she says, is a long one requiring a lot of hard work, which is evident not only in our country, but also in countries around the world.

“Take for example Italy, which has been fighting against the mafia for years. It’s evident there are no instant solutions for justice, but it should’t discourage our desire for justice, enthusiasm and the commitment of the institutions in the fight. The expectations of the citizens for justice shouldn’t be discouraged either,” says Deskoska.

According to her, restoring trust in the judicial bodies is one of the most difficult tasks.

“Having an increased budged and an opened way to increase the number of prosecutors, I expect all prosecutors, investigators and associates to demonstrate enthusiasm and sacrifice in the fight against organized crime and corruption as well as efficiency in concluding all open procedures,” Minister Deskoska tells MIA in a statement.