Minister Chulev: Zero tolerance for election fraud

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Zero tolerance of election irregularities and of all kinds of pressure or vote rigging is our strategic commitment and as minister, I’ve been taking all necessary measures to eliminate it, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said.

On Tuesday, he paid a working visit to the Jegunovce police unit, which is part of the Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs, the Interior Ministry said.

Minister Chulev and the heads of the police units discussed next week’s elections with Chulev stressing that the Interior Ministry would take all necessary measures and deploy police officers throughout the country on election day.

He called on police officers to act according to the laws and to contribute to organizing fair and democratic elections.

Also, the Minister was informed that police officers had been taking measures to check on people ordered to self-isolate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the press release.