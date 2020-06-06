Minister Chulev: Elections necessary, but public health comes first

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev says the country needs fair and democratic elections when the citizens without fearing for their health would be able to go out and vote for their preferred candidates.

In an interview with Republika web-portal, Chulev says the Interior Ministry (MoI) will take all necessary measures for fair and democratic elections to be organized, calling on decision-makers to take into account public health so as not to put the credibility of the elections at risk.

On the 80-hour lockdown imposed in four cities in the country, including Skopje, Tetovo, Kumanovo and Shtip, he says the government has been making decisions with regard to restrictions on movement as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“However, I think decisions are made without sufficient arguments, they are based more on politics rather than on real facts. It became more evident once the issue on early parliamentary elections was revived,” the Minister states.

Chulev points fingers at the Commission for Infectious Diseases, accusing it of being under political influence.

Asked about the MoI being under fire after the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases as a result of the Ministry’s passiveness, Chulev says the government, wanting to cover up its failure in tackling the crisis, is putting the blame on him because he is the only representative of the opposition in the government.