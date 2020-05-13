Minister Bekteshi: Public administration pay cuts not even considered

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Pay cuts in the public administration have never even been considered or discussed, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Wednesday.

He called rumors of a rift between him and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska over public administration pay cuts ‘inaccurate’.

“The Finance Minister and I can have differences, but we are part of the same government and the latest decisions have been made by the government and we respect them,” he told reporters.

Commenting on preparations for a budget review and the third surplus package, Bekteshi said he had excellent cooperation with the Finance Minister.

“We are cooperating every day in order to create the best possible measures that will support the economy and the citizens, as well,” he stated.