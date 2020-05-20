Minister Bekteshi presents third set of economic measures to HOTAM officials

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – The third economic package envisages over EUR 16 million, in fact, domestic tourism vouchers will be distributed to more than 100,000 citizens that can be used in select hotels and private accommodation to stimulate the tourism industry, which is an important sector for the Macedonian economy, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting in Struga with officials of the Hotel Association of Macedonia (HOTAM) and the town’s mayor Ramiz Merko.

After presenting the measures aimed at stimulating tourism, contained in the third set of measures adopted by the government, Bekteshi listened to the demands and views of the representatives of the industry on how tourism should be restarted as soon as possible.

The latest measures envisage EUR 100 vouchers and EUR 50 payment cards to be handed out to citizens earning less than 15,000 denars (nearly EUR 250). “The voucher can be used in local hotels and private accommodations and the card should be used for buying local products and services,” the Minister said.

“The Ministry of Economy and the government in general remain committed to coordinating with all affected parties in the tourism sector in order to tackle the health and socio-economic crisis,” Bekteshi noted.

HOTAM President Krste Blazheski said today’s meeting was important. “Every day, we are recording cancellations from foreign tour operators. All our hopes now lie in domestic tourists,” he stated.

The meeting is yet another confirmation that the efforts of the Economy Ministry to help tourism are generally welcomed in the region of Ohrid and Struga, said Mayor Merko.

“I sincerely wish tourism got back to normal really soon, I wish local tourists to come here and stay. Tourists from abroad are also welcome,” he stated.