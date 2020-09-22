0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Minister Bekteshi: Job creation is top priority to reduce unemployment

The Economy Ministry and the government in general in the coming period will be committed to securing development opportunities, creating new jobs, providing better living standards for the citizens and improved conditions for businesses to operate, introducing innovations spurring growth and development of the economy, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Tuesday presenting his mandate letter.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 22 September 2020 12:33
