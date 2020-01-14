Minister Bekteshi attends “Tourism for Solidarity and Sustainability” summit in Tirana

Поврзани вести
Another 13 domestic companies registered for exports to EU
14 January 2020 14:23
African swine fever still poses threat, measures remain in place
14 January 2020 13:12
FinMin Angelovska attends Euromoney Central and Eastern European Forum
14 January 2020 9:46
Bekteshi takes part in regional tourism summit in Tirana
14 January 2020 8:54
Administration Trade Union: Manchevski needs to fulfill his promises and include us
13 January 2020 21:51
Law on strategic investment to boost country’s investment cycle
13 January 2020 15:21
Провери го и оваClose
-
Albania passes controversial media law19 December 2019 21:26
-
Center Municipality to allocate financial assistance for victims of Albania earthquake6 December 2019 11:48
-
Gasification at the forefront in Economy Ministry’s 2020 budget3 December 2019 17:18