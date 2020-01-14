Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Minister Bekteshi attends “Tourism for Solidarity and Sustainability” summit in Tirana

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi attended Tuesday a regional tourism summit in Tirana, titled "Tourism for Solidarity and Sustainability," which is organized by Albania's Ministry of Tourism and Environment and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

14 January 2020
