Minister: At least 42 killed in terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, 25 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 42 people have been killed in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, Communications Minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a speech broadcast Tuesday by state television.

The army meanwhile said 80 attackers had been “neutralized.”

According to the armed forces, armed men attacked soldiers and civilians in Arbinda in the north of the country early Tuesday. Clashes reportedly went on for several hours.

The country’s president, Roch Marc Kabore, declared two national days of mourning Wednesday and Thursday.

A number of armed groups are active in the Sahel states – an area that extends south of the Sahara from the Atlantic to the Red Sea – some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State or al-Qaeda terror groups.

There have been repeated attacks especially in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.