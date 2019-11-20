BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Minister Apostolska. Czech Ambassador Toman discuss economic relations

Bilateral economic relations, investment opportunities in North Macedonia and their promotion before the Czech business community were in the focus of Wednesday's meeting between Minister of Foreign Investments Zorica Apostolska and Czech Ambassador Miroslav Toman.

