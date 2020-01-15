Minister Angelovska: Smart Macedonia will boost economy

Skopje, 14 January 2020 (MIA) – The economy is stable, and economic growth exceeds International Monetary Fund projections, which were revised upward – twice, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska told a panel of ministers during the Euromoney forum held in Vienna.

There is growth in all sectors, she added, and the unemployment rate has dropped to historically low levels.

According to Minister Angelovska, economic growth may also accelerate in response to a synergy achieved through digitalization, which, she noted, will bring higher added value.

“Digital Macedonia, i.e., Smart Macedonia,” Angelovska said, “is our vision for the country in the coming years. That’s why we’re working with our strategic partners, such as the World Bank, to develop our infrastructure, retrain our workforce, and digitalize our economy, public sector, and society at large.

“We need to introduce technology into every possible sector—agriculture, healthcare, education—and to create synergy.

“Not only are we committed to these processes but also firmly believe we can reduce the grey economy and corruption by introducing technologies, as computers eliminate the possibility of bias in decision making.

“With technologies, we can provide greater equality and inclusive growth,” Angelovska said.

She pointed out that e-commerce can generate economic growth, especially “in small yet open countries such as ours,” by creating new jobs, increasing wages, promoting competitiveness, and providing local businesses with new opportunities.

“To achieve all this,” Angelovska added, “you need to have the capacity for it, but also desire.

“We need to work on increasing people’s digital skills and investing in human capital, which is the main factor driving the growth of any country.”

Being a small state, she said, we have the potential and flexibility to apply new concepts and strategies, such as the so-called creative economy, based on human creativity, ideas, intellectual property, knowledge, and technologies.

“We need to be thinking about this,” she continued, “because the creative economy is responsible for added value, new jobs, and the inclusion of marginalized categories. Women, for example.”

Angelovska added that the country’s currency is stable, its business climate one of the best in the world, and its share of foreign direct investment on the rise.

The country’s Finance Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to European integration and reforms towards a greater rule of law, improved public administration, and a transformative consolidation of the economy.

Also participating in the panel were Gábor Gion, Hungary’s Minister for Financial Policy Affairs; Florin Cîţu, Romania’s Finance Minister, and Marinela Petrova, Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Finance.

The Euromoney forum, with its format and exceptionally large number of participants, is considered one of the leading economic and financial conferences in Central and Eastern Europe, connecting policy-makers, banking sector representatives, financial market participants, and investors. mr/