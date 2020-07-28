Minister Angelovska: Over 300,000 domestic payment cards issued until July 25

Skopje, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – More than 300,000 domestic payment cards have been issued through July 25, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Monday.

“All complaints have been processes. Of 46,000 complaints, 9,200 were accepted, including 5,800 regarding young people aged 16-29, 700 involving jobless people and nearly 2,700 low-income workers. These cards are being printed and issued,” Angelovska wrote in a Facebook post.

According to her, it was a big challenge to conceive, design and implement the domestic payment card measure.

“The first-ever measure that involved a new way of implementation – no red tape. Coordination needed with many state institutions and banks that were involved. Not enough time. The best designing to produce best effects with a focus on Macedonian products and services,” added Angelovska.

In addition to the measure’s main objective – to cushion the blow on the local economy by stimulating private consumption – it is also producing crucial effects, including raising awareness about local products and stimulating cashless payment. etc, according to the Minister.