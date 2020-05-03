Minister Angelovska joins WEF’s COVID-19 action platform

Skopje, 3 May 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska is part of the COVID-19 action platform of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Finance Ministry has announced.

The anti-crisis platform is founded as a response to health, economic and social consequences caused by COVID-19 and aims at connecting countries and encouraging them to act together and to make a strategy to address the global crisis, especially during the recovery period.

The action group comprises of 37 deputy premiers, ministers, top officials, professors and researchers. Angelovska is one of the 37 members from Europe and Asia.

“It is conceived as a community of governments and businesses to prompt swift response in mobilizing regional actions to address the multiple effects of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe and Eurasia and create strategies to deal with the consequences from the crisis,” the Ministry said, adding the objective is to improve coordination between governments, businesses, NGOs and experts.