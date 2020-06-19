Minister Angelovska: Budget Law entering final stage

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The draft-law on budgets is being finalized according to consultations with the World Bank, IMF and the EU, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Friday after the fourth session of the Public Financial Management Council.

Angelovska chaired the meeting of the Council, which is a coordination body set up by the government to monitor the implementation of reforms envisaged in the 2018-2021 Public Financial Management Reform Programme, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

“After the early elections, the COVID-19 crisis and the period designated for public consultations, it is expected the law to be adopted by the end of 2020. The new Budget Law will regulate the establishment of fiscal rules and the Fiscal Council. A new draft-law on internal financial control of the public sector has been also prepared, which is to be adopted in 2020 in parallel with the new Budget Law,” stated the press release.

Angelovska said that a strategy on tax system reform had been also prepared, which integrates main priorities in relation to tax policy and tax administration in 2020-2023.

“In late 2019, we launched several tools that improved transparency, including a tool on monitoring capital expenditures, the Open Finances web portal was launched that is designed to provide taxpayers with an insight into budget transaction. The Public Debt website was put into function early this year,” said Angelovska.

According to her, budget reforms are accompanied by reforms of the Public Financial Management System by establishing a new efficient and integrated information financial management system at the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister noted that all reforms should continue to be pursued in the coming period and to be reflected into the new 2020 Action Plan.

Its budget is planned to total to EUR 12 million with EUR 2.3 million provided by the state and EUR 9.7 million through donors.

The Public Financial Management Council is made up of several members, including Deputy PMs Bujar Osmani and Mila Carovska, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski.