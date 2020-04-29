Minister Ademi: Set of measures for education sector soon

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said Wednesday that the government in the coming days will decide how – and whether in June – high school students will take exit exams or whether to cancel the exam for the class of 2019/2020.

The government, he said, in the coming days at sessions will discuss a concrete education plan with a set of measures.

“We’ve prepared an education plan with a set of measures that will be taken next, including the enrollment of first graders and enrollment of students in high schools and universities. There’s also a plan regarding high school exit exam. I wouldn’t go into details before the plan is discussed by the ministers, but canceling the exit exams this year is one of the options,” Minister Ademi told an online press conference speaking from his home, where he has been self-isolating for several days.

In case exit exams are cancelled, he said, universities will have to organize ‘qualification’ examinations.

Also, first graders will be enrolled in schools for the class 2020/2021 in June, instead of May, according to the set of measures.

Ademi insisted that steps were taken on time to make sure school classes resumed through remote learning. “(Remote learning) in these circumstances has no alternative. Online classes have been made formal under a government decree, which has prevented the 2019/2020 school year to be repeated starting September,” he said.

According to the Minister, his ministry and the government in cooperation with other institutions, most notably UNICEF, have introduced e-learning models.

“Challenges have been emerging, especially in elementary and secondary education, but we are solving them. We’ve established a system that will remain applicable in the future. There’s not a single school that hasn’t implemented distant learning as a new form of education, where both teachers and students are engaged to the fullest,” Ademi stated.

He mentioned that Telekom had donated 10GB cards to 30,000 students from over 18,000 at-risk households. Also, students have been provided with devices to be part of online classes in cooperation with the local authorities and the business community.