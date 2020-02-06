Miners evacuated from Swedish mine after underground fire

An underground fire prompted 130 miners to seek refuge in safety chambers in Sweden‘s oldest mine before they were evacuated on Thursday, mining company Boliden and emergency services said.

One miner was treated for smoke inhalation at the Garpenberg mine, Boliden spokesman Klas Nilsson told dpa.

The fire broke out at a machine some 850 metres underground and was later extinguished, Nilsson said.

In line with company safety routines, workers sought refuge in the mine’s airtight safety chambers, which are equipped with oxygen supplies, before they were evacuated in cooperation with emergency services.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Police were to investigate if there had been a violation of the work environment act, a police spokesman said.

The zinc and silver mine, which is located 180 kilometres north-west of Stockholm, has been in operation since the 13th century.