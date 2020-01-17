Miloshoski: Reasonable outlook for agreement on PPO law, if given priority

Skopje, 17 January 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE’s legal team in the coming days will analyze the newly proposed Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and agree on a date to meet with governing SDSM and DUI coalition representatives sometime next week.

According to VMRO-DPMNE’s Antonio Miloshoski, although Parliament will dissolve in less than a month, there is a realistic chance of agreement if the Law on the PPO is given priority.

“The government coalition partners SDSM and DUI,” Miloshoski said, “put forward a proposal on the PPO yesterday. This is the fourth draft, with different wording than the previous three, including the one currently in parliamentary procedure.”

“The right thing to do in this case,” Miloshoski added, “would be for the parliamentary majority to withdraw the current draft law so we can talk about the newly proposed one.”

VMRO-DPMNE’s MP Miloshoski, who’s part of the opposition’s working group negotiating on the law, pointed out that—from what he could see, he said, in the law’s provisions—there were still legal attempts to “find a home” for the SPO staff into the ranks of prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska’s team.

“The Law on Public Prosecution Employees and The Law on Public Prosecution Salaries are pretty clear,” Miloshoski said. “No prosecutor, regardless of where they’ve been working, should be given bonuses larger than 35 percent of their net salaries.

“Yet we saw that all SPO prosecutors were receiving exorbitant amounts of 70, 80, even 100,000 euros, and this violation warrants at least a disciplinary procedure.

“We are of the opinion that these persons shouldn’t be authorized or awarded any high positions in the public prosecution system or be privileged compared to their fellow prosecutors.”

Miloshoski highlighted that the opposition had interpreted the statement given by European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi as dismissing Justice Minister Renata Deskoska’s previous comment that adopting this law was not urgent.

“It’s apparent that she misjudged us,” Miloshoski said. “We are ready to create conditions for a wider consensus.” mr/