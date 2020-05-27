Milevski: LDP backs July 5 as election date

Prilep, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Local Self-Government and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Goran Milevski said Wednesday that LDP backed DUI’s proposal for election to be held on July 5.

“We support DUI’s initiative for parliamentary election to be held on July 5. We believe it’s high time to set an election date because, as we can see, the crisis is subsiding but it’s far from over soon. We can’t afford to wait until there are no more coronavirus cases because we don’t know when this would happen,” Milevski said.

“We must hold election, as projects are suspended,” he added. “We must unblock the process, so that reforms in the country can continue.”

The Minister noted that LDP was in favor of July 5 if it was a date of compromise.

“Major political parties need to resolve this issue to prevent creating an artificial political crisis,” Milevski pointed out. “We need to take care, stick to the measures of the Commission on Infectious Diseases, adopt election protocol to protect people’s health.”