Milcho Manchevski’s ‘Willow’ to compete for EFA nomination

Macedonian filmmaker Milcho Manchevski's 'Willow' has made the European Film Academy's Feature Film Selection, a list of 38 films recommended for a 2020 European Film Awards nomination.

Photo of Magdalena Reed Magdalena Reed 22 September 2020 10:57
